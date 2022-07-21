Old Video of a Man Jumping Under Kanwar Yatris Truck Passed Off as Recent

Another report by Dainik Jagran mentioned that a crowd gathered at the spot of the incident and that heavy police presence had been deployed to control the situation. It mentioned that Wahid died on the spot after the truck's rear wheel went over him.

As per an article by Scroll, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said that they were investigating whether the incident was a planned attempt at "inciting communal tensions" or if it was a coincidence.

Kumar said that it could be either one of those, "as the man was a little disturbed, as his family claimed."

Deoband Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramkaran confirmed to The Quint that the video was taken on 18 July 2017.