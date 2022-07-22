Yogi Govt 2.0 in Trouble as Dinesh Khatik & Others Raise Flags of Dissidence

The issue of lack of coordination in the energy department led to the shunting of Principal Secretary M Devraj. Additional CS Awasthi had thus been entrusted with the additional charge of the department.

Sources say that Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma had many differences with Devraj. The crisis deepened with the electricity shortage during the summer months and the issue of coal import.

The public works department (PWD) saw similar fracases when the head of the department (HOD), Manoj Kumar Gupta, and two others were recently suspended for alleged irregularities in transfer-postings in the department.

Sources say that Jitin Prasada, the minister incharge, was unhappy with officials in his department. The other reason for Prasada’s discontentment was that CM Adityanath had sent one of his preferred Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Anil Kumar Pandey, to Delhi.

The UP chief minister had also ordered a vigilance and departmental inquiry against Pandey. It is believed that it was Prasad who had Pandey transferred to UP from Delhi in the first place.

Several rumours are rife in the alleys of Lucknow, but no minister has overtly slammed the Adityanath government.

The state government has also put the bureaucracy to work to contain the situation.