6 Dead as Truck Runs Over Kanwar Devotees in UP's Hathras

At least six people have been reported dead after Kanwar devotees were run over by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in the wee hours of Saturday, 23 July.

The incident took place at around 2 am at the Agra-Aligarh road. Five died on the spot while one was critically injured, and died during treatment. Two other injured persons were also referred to a hospital in Agra.

The devotees from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh had been taking part in the pilgrimage to Haridwar.