6 Dead as Truck Runs Over Kanwar Devotees in UP's Hathras
The devotees from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh had been taking part in the pilgrimage to Haridwar.
At least six people have been reported dead after Kanwar devotees were run over by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in the wee hours of Saturday, 23 July.
The incident took place at around 2 am at the Agra-Aligarh road. Five died on the spot while one was critically injured, and died during treatment. Two other injured persons were also referred to a hospital in Agra.
The Hathras Police has said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while a case has been registered in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint by family members.
"Upon receiving information about a road accident that took place under the Sadabad police station, the injured were immediately sent to the hospital by the police, and the dead bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. Necessary legal action is being taken by registering the case under relevant sections, on the basis of the complaint of the family members," the police said.
A probe is underway into the matter.
"We have received info about the driver, he will be nabbed soon," ADG Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
