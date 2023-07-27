UPJEE 2023 Admit Card Declared Today: Check jeecup.admissions.nic.in for Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, Thursday, 27 July. It is important to note that the candidates can download the UPJEE 2023 admit card from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in, anytime they want. One must keep a close eye on the website for the latest updates from the council and download the admit card on time.

