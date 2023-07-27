UPJEE 2023 Admit Card Declared Today: Check jeecup.admissions.nic.in for Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, Thursday, 27 July. It is important to note that the candidates can download the UPJEE 2023 admit card from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in, anytime they want. One must keep a close eye on the website for the latest updates from the council and download the admit card on time.
Candidates who registered for the UPJEE 2023 exam can download the admit card online. The latest details suggest that the UPJEE 2023 admit card is available now on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Concerned candidates should check the details on the UPJEE admit card properly after downloading it online. They can check all the crucial exam details on the hall ticket and stay informed before the exam.
The exam-conducting body formally declared the UPJEE admit cards on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to download them. All registered candidates should download their respective admit cards as the link is activated online for everyone.
UPJEE 2023 Admit Card: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the UPJEE 2023 admit card was supposed to be declared on 16 July, however, the exam-conducting body postponed the release to 27 July.
No candidate will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination without the admit card. Therefore, one should check and download their admit card and carry it on exam days.
According to the latest details, the UPJEE 2023 is likely to be held in the first week of August. The exact date is not announced yet so concerned candidates should be alert. All the details will be available online.
Candidates should keep their admit cards safe till the entrance examination is over. To know more about the exam, you must take a look at the notifications on the website.
JEECUP Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to download the UPJEE 2023 admit card online, now:
Visit the website - jeecup.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states "Download JEECUP Admit Card 2023" on the homepage.
Key in your login details such as application number and date of birth.
Your UPJEE admit card will display on the screen.
Download the admit card from the website and go through the details.
Save a hard copy of the admit card.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
