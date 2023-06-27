UPJEE 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today; How To Make Changes Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will end the application correction process for UPJEE 2023 today, Tuesday, 27 June, as per schedule. Everyone should note that the UPJEE 2023 application correction window will stay active till Tuesday so they should make the necessary changes soon. The application correction window is activated on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in for all interested candidates. Concerned candidates should make the changes carefully and submit their registration forms on time today.
The UPJEE 2023 application correction window is open for all those candidates who want to make edits to their registration forms. All the latest details regarding the UPJEE 2023 are available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. One should take note of the latest updates and announcements if one is getting ready to appear for the upcoming UPJEE exam.
It is important to note that the exam-conducting body updates all important details regarding the UPJEE exam on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You should keep a close eye on the site.
UPJEE 2023 Application: Important Details
As per the latest official details, once the UPJEE 2023 application correction window is closed, candidates will not be able to make changes to their forms anymore. The last date is today, 27 June.
The registration process for UPJEE 2023 formally began on 9 March and the last date to apply for the exam was 20 June. Candidates had time to make corrections to their forms from 21 June to 27 June.
The entire schedule and exam dates are available on the official website for all those candidates who have registered for the entrance examination online.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, will announce any changes in the dates on the website so that concerned candidates can stay updated.
UPJEE 2023 Application Correction Window: Steps to Make Changes
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to make changes to the UPJEE 2023 application form:
Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "Correction in Application Form for Joint Entrance Examination" on the homepage.
A new page will open on your device.
Key in the registered details to open your UPJEE form.
Make the necessary changes to the form and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the form if you want.
