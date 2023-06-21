CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June; Steps To Download Below

The CUET 2023 exams have already begun and the exams have been conducted in few cities successfully but candidates from few cities still have to appear for the exam and the admit card for same has been released.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on 22 and 23 June. The admit cards were released on yesterday, 20 June 2023. Candidates who have to appear for the CUET exam on these dates can visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and download their CUET UG admit card 2023.
The candidates have to enter their Application number and date of birth to get access to the admit card. The admit card has been released for approximately 17376 candidates.
The official notice issued by NTA says, ‘’The candidates may note that this is the final phase of the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. For Answer Key challenge and result, candidates are advised to visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in, ‘’ according to the official notification by NTA.
How to Download CUET UG 2023 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of CUET 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in
On the homepage, click on 'Download CUET Admit Card'
Candidates can fill in the login credentials like Application ID, Password or Date of Birth and Security Pin.
A new page will pop up.
The CUET UG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
You can download and take a printout of CUET 2023 admit card.
