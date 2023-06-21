CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June; Steps To Download Below

The CUET 2023 exams have already begun and the exams have been conducted in few cities successfully but candidates from few cities still have to appear for the exam and the admit card for same has been released.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on 22 and 23 June. The admit cards were released on yesterday, 20 June 2023. Candidates who have to appear for the CUET exam on these dates can visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and download their CUET UG admit card 2023.