XAT 2024 Registrations Underway: Check xatonline.in for Exam Date; Details Here

XAT 2024 Registrations: The last date to apply for the examination is 30 November 2023, as per the schedule.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The XAT 2024 registrations formally began on 15 July 2023 for all interested candidates. People who are interested to appear for the examination that is set to take place in 2024, should complete the registration process by the deadline. It is important to note that the XAT 2024 registration process is being held on the official website - xatonline.in. Before registering for the exam, one must go through the important dates and details mentioned on the official site.

The XAT 2024 registrations are being conducted online for all concerned candidates. You can go through the application steps and details on the website - xatonline.in. One must note that any changes in the exam date or application deadline will be informed to the candidates via the aforementioned website. Therefore, candidates who are applying should keep an eye on the site.

One should also note that the eligibility criteria, XAT registration fee, and other important updates are stated online. Candidates who are eligible should only apply for the exam. They are requested to submit the required application fee by the deadline.

XAT 2024 Registrations: Important Dates

As per the official details, the XAT 2024 registrations will take place from 15 July to 30 November 2023. Candidates have to submit the application forms and the registration fee by the mentioned deadline.

The XAT admit cards are scheduled to be released on 20 December. The examination will take place on 7 January 2024. Any change in the exam date will be informed to the concerned candidates beforehand.

Candidates who have achieved a three-year bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university can apply for the XAT exam that will take place in January.

It is important to note that the XAT registration fee is Rs 2100. For XLRI programmes, the registration fee is Rs 200 per programme.

XAT 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Let's take a look at the simple steps you should know to complete the XAT 2024 registration process online:

  • Go to the official website - xatonline.in.

  • Tap on the active link that states XAT 2024 registrations on the homepage.

  • Create your login credentials by providing your personal details such as Date of Birth, etc.

  • Now, fill out the XAT application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the documents.

  • Pay the registration fee online.

  • Click on submit and download a copy of the XAT form for your reference.

(Written with inputs from India Today.)

Topics:  XAT   XAT Admit Card 

