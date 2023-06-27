UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed: Check New Exam Date Here; Know Details

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has made an important announcement regarding the High School Improvement-Compartment and Intermediate Compartment exams 2023. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 which was set to take place on 15 July, has been postponed. One should take note of the important exam details if one is preparing to appear for the examination. The announcement is made recently by the board for all registered students.
As per the latest official details, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 is postponed and now it will be held on 22 July. Candidates who registered for the compartment exam are requested to remember the new exam date. The UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, announced these important details for candidates. You should take a look at the announcement to know more.
You can keep an eye on the official website - upmsp.edu.in to know the latest changes. The exam-conducting body mentions all important details on its official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them whenever they want.
UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: Important Details
As per the official details, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 for Class 10 will be held in the morning shift. The exam will take place from 8 am to 11:15 am for registered candidates.
The Intermediate compartment examination for Class 12 students will take place from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, in the afternoon. It is important to note that the exam date is postponed to 22 July.
The UP Board compartment exam is set to take place in approximately 96 centres across the state for all registered candidates, as per details.
Around 44,669 candidates have registered for the examination. Out of this, 18,400 candidates will sit for the high school exam and 26,269 students will appear for the intermediate exam.
UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Schedule: Steps to Check
Here are the steps you must follow to download the new UP Board compartment exam 2023 schedule online:
Visit the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in.
On the homepage, find the UP Board compartment exam schedule link and tap on it.
The schedule page will display on your screen and you can check the new exam date.
Download a copy of the schedule for your reference.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
