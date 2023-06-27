UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed: Check New Exam Date Here; Know Details

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has made an important announcement regarding the High School Improvement-Compartment and Intermediate Compartment exams 2023. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 which was set to take place on 15 July, has been postponed. One should take note of the important exam details if one is preparing to appear for the examination. The announcement is made recently by the board for all registered students.

As per the latest official details, the UP Board compartment exam 2023 is postponed and now it will be held on 22 July. Candidates who registered for the compartment exam are requested to remember the new exam date. The UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, announced these important details for candidates. You should take a look at the announcement to know more.