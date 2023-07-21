UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule Declared: Download From Website; Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule out: You can download the schedule from uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule is declared recently for interested candidates. Everyone should note that the UP BTech counselling schedule is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who want to take a look at the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling dates must go to the site and find the download link. Interested and eligible candidates can take part in the counselling process but they have to complete the required steps on time. Everyone should know the details.

As per the latest official details, the UP BTech counselling 2023 process will be held in seven rounds. Candidates must complete the registration steps on time to appear for the counselling. One must save a copy of the UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule from the website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. You can refer to the schedule whenever you want.

Only eligible candidates can apply for the UP BTech counselling online. The registration process for the first round is scheduled to start soon and candidates must finish the process within the deadline. Take a look at the latest details here.

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule: Important Dates

The UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule states that the counselling registration process for the first round will formally begin on 24 July. The last date to complete the application steps is 5 August, 3 pm.

The first round of seat allocation results is scheduled to be announced on 14 August, for candidates. The online seat confirmation payment should be completed by 16 August.

The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on 19 August and selected candidates can pay the fee online by 20 August. These are the details stated on the schedule online.

To know more about the registration dates for other rounds and the seat allocation results date, you have to find the schedule link on the website and go through the details stated on it properly.

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule: Steps To Download

Here are the steps you must follow to download the UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule online:

  • Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

  • Tap on the link that states UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule on the homepage of the site.

  • The counselling schedule will open on your screen when you click on it.

  • Download the UP BTech counselling schedule from the website.

  • Save a copy to your device for your reference.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

