UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 Timetable Out on upmsp.edu.in; Dates Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 today, Thursday, 7 December 2023. According to the latest official details announced online, the UP Board exams are scheduled to begin on 22 February. The exams are set to end on 9 March 2024. Interested candidates can download the UP Board 10, 12 exam dates from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. One should go through the important dates carefully.

