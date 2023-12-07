UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 Timetable Out on upmsp.edu.in; Dates Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 today, Thursday, 7 December 2023. According to the latest official details announced online, the UP Board exams are scheduled to begin on 22 February. The exams are set to end on 9 March 2024. Interested candidates can download the UP Board 10, 12 exam dates from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. One should go through the important dates carefully.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the UP Board Exam Date 2024 to be released so they could go through the dates. The UP Board 10, 12 exam dates are available now on the website - upmsp.edu.in. Along with the exam dates, you can check the exam timings and other important details mentioned online. One should stay updated with the latest announcements.
Registered candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website if they want to know the latest announcements. The exam-conducting body announces important details on its website for those who want to go through them.
UP Board Classes 10 and 12 Exam 2024: Dates and Timings
The UP Board Classes 10 and 12 exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. One should note that the exams for both classes will take place from 22 February to 9 March.
The UPMSP 10th board exam 2024 will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects.
The UP Board 12th exam will begin with Military science subject in the first shift. The Class 10 Commerce exam will be held in the second shift on the first day.
The Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi exams will be held in the second shift on the first day. This year, approximately 55,08,206 students have applied for final examinations.
The pre-board practical exam for UP Board Class 12 will be held at the school level by the middle school principals. The exams will go on from 5 January to 12 January.
The UP Board Class 12th practical examination will be conducted in two phases. One phase is from 25 January to 1 February, and the other phase is from 2 February to 9 February.
To know more about the exam dates and timings, you must visit the website - upmsp.edu.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)