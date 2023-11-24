JAM 2024 Correction Window To Open Today: Check jam.iitm.ac.in; Exam Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is gearing up to open the application modification window for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 today, Friday, 24 November. It is important to note that the JAM 2024 correction window will be activated on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. You can make edits to your application form and make the necessary changes as soon as the link is activated. Registered candidates are requested to stay alert if they want to go through their forms.

