JAM 2024 Correction Window To Open Today: Check jam.iitm.ac.in; Exam Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is gearing up to open the application modification window for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 today, Friday, 24 November. It is important to note that the JAM 2024 correction window will be activated on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. You can make edits to your application form and make the necessary changes as soon as the link is activated. Registered candidates are requested to stay alert if they want to go through their forms.
Candidates will be notified when the JAM 2024 correction window is activated on the website - jam.iitm.ac.in. The exam-conducting body announced earlier that the JAM application modification window will open on Friday. One must go through the details on the form carefully and make the changes accordingly. Candidates should cross-check their personal details before submitting it.
You can learn more about the application correction dates and the exam dates by going through the details on the website. The exam-conducting body announces important updates on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check them.
JAM 2024: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the JAM 2024 registration formally began on 5 September. The application process ended on 25 October, on the website.
IIT Madras has decided to issue the admit cards on 8 January 2024, for all registered candidates. The examination is scheduled to take place on 11 February. You will not be allowed to appear for the admission exam without the admit card so download it on time.
Before that, the JAM correction window will be activated today and candidates have to make the necessary changes. This step is very important.
The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All the information about the upcoming exam is stated online for you to go through.
JAM 2024 Application Correction: Steps To Make Changes
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the JAM 2024 application correction:
Go to the official website of the exam - jam.iitm.ac.in.
Tap on the "JAM 2024 Correction Window" option available on the homepage.
Enter your login details and click on submit to access the form.
Make the necessary changes to your application form and tap on submit.
Download the updated form from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)