BPSC 67th Mains Answer Sheet 2023 to Release Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is gearing up to release the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Mains examination answer sheets today, Wednesday, 29 November, for interested candidates. One should note that the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023 will be declared on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to stay alert if they want to download the answer sheet today. All the latest announcements will be available online.

Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023 to be released on the website. You should keep a close eye on the site - bpsc.bih.nic.in to check when the answer sheet link will be activated. Candidates can download the Combined Competitive Mains examination answer sheets till a certain period. They should know the dates.