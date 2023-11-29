Join Us On:
BPSC 67th Mains Answer Sheet 2023 to Release Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is gearing up to release the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Mains examination answer sheets today, Wednesday, 29 November, for interested candidates. One should note that the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023 will be declared on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to stay alert if they want to download the answer sheet today. All the latest announcements will be available online.

Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023 to be released on the website. You should keep a close eye on the site - bpsc.bih.nic.in to check when the answer sheet link will be activated. Candidates can download the Combined Competitive Mains examination answer sheets till a certain period. They should know the dates.

The answer sheets link will be activated online so that interested candidates can download them easily. Make sure to go through the latest announcements online and stay informed.

BPSC 67th Mains Answer Sheet 2023: Details

According to the latest official details, the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023 is scheduled to be announced today, Wednesday, 29 November. The last date to download the answer sheet from the website is 4 December. You must check the answer sheet/booklets by the deadline.

One should note that the BPSC 67th final results were formally announced in October after the interview session. The interview process took place from 9 to 20 October. The Mains exam was conducted in Patna on 30 December and 31 December 2022 and on 7 January 2023.

As per the latest details, around 2104 candidates qualified for the Prelims exam and they appeared for the Mains exam.

Approximately, 2090 candidates appeared for the Mains exam and they could check their scores earlier. Now, they are waiting for the answer sheets to be declared online.

BPSC 67th Mains Answer Sheet 2023: How To Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the BPSC 67th Mains answer sheet 2023:

  • Go to the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

  • Tap on the active link that states "BPSC 67th Mains Answer Sheet 2023" on the homepage.

  • The answer sheet will display on your screen and you can go through the details.

  • Download it from the site and save a copy.

Topics:  Bihar   BPSC 

