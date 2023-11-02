Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Exam Dates Declared on mahahsscboard.in; Details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially revealed the final examination dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) for the upcoming board examinations. Interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 exam must go through the dates on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Along with the exam dates, candidates can also check the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body on its website and stay informed.
The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 exam dates are finally announced and candidates should prepare accordingly. Any changes in the schedule will be informed earlier by the officials via the official website - mahahsscboard.in. You can check and download the exam timetable anytime you want. It is important to remember the dates and important details about the final exam.
One should note that copies of the timetable will be made available to schools and junior colleges so that all candidates receive the correct information. Students should prepare for the SSC and HSC 2024 final board examinations as per the dates on the official timetable.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Schedule: Important Dates
According to the details mentioned on the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 schedule, the examination for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students will begin on 1 March and continue till 26 March 2024.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21 February to 19 March 2024. Concerned candidates should remember the dates carefully and download a copy of the schedule for their reference.
One should note that the Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge (GK) exams for HSC candidates will be held online and the exact dates are announced.
The IT and GK online examination will be conducted from 20 March to 23 March. The practical exams for SSC candidates will take place from 10 February to 29 February, as per the schedule. Students who will sit for the exam must keep updating the website for the latest announcements.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 Exam: How To Download Timetable
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 exam schedule online:
Visit mahahsscboard.in to find the timetable link.
Click on the option that says "Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2024 schedule" on the homepage.
Select the respective timetable and the PDF will display on your screen.
Check the subjects and the exam dates properly.
Download the timetable from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)