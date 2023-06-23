UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Date & Time; Check Exam Guidelines Below

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 on 15 July 2023. Students who have registered for the UP Board Compartment exam can check the exam schedule on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the high school compartment exam will be conducted in the morning session from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the intermediate, class 12 examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The admit cards for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in or candidates can also collect them from their respective schools.

Check the exam guidelines for the UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 below.