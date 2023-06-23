ADVERTISEMENT
UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Date & Time; Check Exam Guidelines Below

Check the date, time, guidelines, and website for the UPMSP UP Board compartment exam for classes 10 and 12

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Date & Time; Check Exam Guidelines Below
UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 on 15 July 2023. Students who have registered for the UP Board Compartment exam can check the exam schedule on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the high school compartment exam will be conducted in the morning session from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the intermediate, class 12 examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The admit cards for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in or candidates can also collect them from their respective schools.

Check the exam guidelines for the UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 below.

UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Guidelines

  • Candidates must know that mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

  • The examination rooms will be equipped with voice recorders and CCTV cameras.

  • Students are required to report at their respective test centers 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

  • The high school students are required to report at the exam centers at 7:15 AM while the intermediate students are required to report at the examination center at 1:15 PM.

