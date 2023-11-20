AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Declared Today; Exam Date and How to Download Here

The National Law University Delhi is gearing up to announce the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 admit card today, Monday, 20 November, for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the AILET admit cards will be announced on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who registered for the exam by the deadline are requested to stay alert and download the admit cards on time. Go through the details printed on your hall ticket carefully after downloading it.
Once the AILET 2024 admit card is declared, candidates will be notified about it via the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Since the admit cards are expected on Monday, concerned candidates should keep updating the site for the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body. Only the ones who registered on time will receive their hall tickets for the exam.
The All India Law Entrance Test or AILET is a national-level entrance test conducted for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD admissions at NLU Delhi. You should download your admit card if you are preparing to appear for the test.
AILET 2024: Exam Date and Details
According to the latest official details, the AILET 2024 is set to be conducted on 10 December 2023. The hall tickets will be declared before the exam and candidates should carry them to the exam centre.
The registrations for the entrance exam were officially closed on 15 November. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the test without the AILET admit card 2024.
You should go through the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, etc, printed on the admit card after downloading it. The exam will be held at different centres across the country.
To know more about the entrance test and the AILET admit card, you have to go through the announcements by the official body. All the details are stated online for interested candidates.
AILET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the AILET 2024 admit card online:
Visit the website of NLU Delhi - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
Click on the option that says AILET 2024 Admit Card on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the given space to view your admit card.
The AILET admit card will open on your screen and you can check the details.
Download the admit card for the exam day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)