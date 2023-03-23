UP Board 2023 Result: UPMSP 10th and 12th Results Likely in April; Know Details
UP Board 2023 Result: You can download the Classes 10 and 12 board exam results from upmsp.edu, once released.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is likely to release the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results very soon for candidates eagerly waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the UP Board 2023 result will be declared on the official website - upmsp.edu for candidates to check and download their respective results. The latest details online suggest that the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be formally announced in April by the UPMSP.
It is important to note that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has not announced any official release date for the UP Board 2023 result. Candidates who appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams must keep a close eye on the website - upmsp.edu to know the latest result details. All candidates should be alert.
Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exams. The exams took place as per the schedule and candidates had to appear for them on the important dates.
UP Board Exams 2023: Important Details
As per the latest details, the UP Board 10th exams 2023 were formally conducted from 16 February to 3 March. The UP Board Class 12 exams were held from 16 February to 4 March 2023. Registered candidates had to appear for the exam on the mentioned dates.
Around 31,16,487 students registered and appeared for the Class 10 exams on the mentioned dates and approximately 27,69,258 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams.
Several local media reports suggest that the evaluation of the UP Board answer sheets began on 18 March.
Now, it is likely that the UP Board 2023 result for Classes 10 and 12 will be declared in April so candidates must be alert.
UP Board Results 2023 for Classes 10 & 12: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps that candidates must follow to download their respective UP Board results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12, once released:
First, browse through the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the UP Board Results section on the homepage.
Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.
Enter your registered login details in the provided space and tap on submit.
The UP Board result will display on your screen.
Check your marks and download them from the website.
