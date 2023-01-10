UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released, Steps to Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has released the final exam date sheet for the students of High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) classes.

As per the official timetable, both UP board 10th and 12th final exams will be conducted from 16 February. The exams for class 10 will end on 3 March while class 12 will have the last exam on 4 March. The candidates will soon be able to download the schedule from the official website on upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in two shifts – the first one from 8 AM to 11:15 PM and the second one from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.