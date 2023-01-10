UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released, Steps to Check Here
Candidates planning to download the UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet can do so at upmsp.edu.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has released the final exam date sheet for the students of High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) classes.
As per the official timetable, both UP board 10th and 12th final exams will be conducted from 16 February. The exams for class 10 will end on 3 March while class 12 will have the last exam on 4 March. The candidates will soon be able to download the schedule from the official website on upmsp.edu.in.
As per the official notice, the UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in two shifts – the first one from 8 AM to 11:15 PM and the second one from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.
UPMSP has also announced Pre-board exam dates and intermediate practical exam dates. Around 58 lakh candidates are planning to appear for the Class 10, 12 board exams in UP.
If stats are to be believed, approximately 31,16,458 students from class 10 will sit for the exam while 27,50,871 students from Class 12 will appear for boards.
How to Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Time Table?
Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in
On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link of the UP Board 10th, 12th Scheme 2023’ PDF.
The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen.
You can save 2023 10th, and 12th timetable PDF by clicking on the 'Download' icon.
