UP Board 10th Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP Class 10 Timetable To Be Released Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the class 10th date sheet for the UP board, and this body is responsible for conducting the UP Board Class 10th exams as well. If the recent news reports are to be believed, the date sheet for the UP Board Class 10 exams is expected to be released in the first week of January. However, the candidates will have to wait for an official announcement to be made by the officials.

After the release of the date sheet, the candidates will be able to check the UP Board Class 10 date sheet on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. According to the reports, around 31,16,458 students have registered for the 2023 UP Board Exams for Class 10. The UPMSP Class 10th exams are expected to start in March.