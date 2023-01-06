UP Board 10th Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP Class 10 Timetable To Be Released Soon
Candidates will soon be able to download the UP Board 10th schedule on upmsp.edu.in
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the class 10th date sheet for the UP board, and this body is responsible for conducting the UP Board Class 10th exams as well. If the recent news reports are to be believed, the date sheet for the UP Board Class 10 exams is expected to be released in the first week of January. However, the candidates will have to wait for an official announcement to be made by the officials.
After the release of the date sheet, the candidates will be able to check the UP Board Class 10 date sheet on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. According to the reports, around 31,16,458 students have registered for the 2023 UP Board Exams for Class 10. The UPMSP Class 10th exams are expected to start in March.
How to Download UPMSP High School Exam Timetable?
The candidates of the class 10 UP Board 2023 batch will be able to check the timetable on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website at upmsp.edu.in.
The candidates will have to visit the official website, as mentioned above.
On the homepage, they will have to scroll down and click the "Important Notice and Download" section.
Then you need to click on the link that reads, "UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet."
A new page will appear, and you will be able to download the UPMSP Class 10th date sheet from there.
