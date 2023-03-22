Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: Know BSEB Class 10 Results Time; Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Public Relations Officer, Rajeev R Dwivedi has formally announced that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared by the last week of March 2023. Concerned candidates should take note of the latest announcements made by BSEB officials regarding the BSEB Class 10 results. They will find the announcements and updates on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the website to stay updated.

It is important to note that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 is expected to be declared by 31 March. Candidates can check and download their respective BSEB Class 10 results from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once released. The board has not yet announced any exact result date or time so candidates are advised to stay alert. They will be updated soon.