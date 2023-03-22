Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: Know BSEB Class 10 Results Time; Details Here
BSEB 10th Matric Result 2023: Candidates can download the Bihar Board 10 result from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Public Relations Officer, Rajeev R Dwivedi has formally announced that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared by the last week of March 2023. Concerned candidates should take note of the latest announcements made by BSEB officials regarding the BSEB Class 10 results. They will find the announcements and updates on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the website to stay updated.
It is important to note that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 is expected to be declared by 31 March. Candidates can check and download their respective BSEB Class 10 results from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once released. The board has not yet announced any exact result date or time so candidates are advised to stay alert. They will be updated soon.
All candidates should note that the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has formally declared the Bihar Board 12th result recently for concerned candidates. You should check and download the result from the official website if you haven't already.
BSEB 10th Exams 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the BSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from 14 February to 22 February 2023 for all candidates who registered within the deadline.
Now, they are eagerly waiting to check their scores and see if they have qualified for the board exam. The latest details from the officials suggest that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by 31 March.
However, everyone should note that this is a tentative date so they should wait for the exact announcements by the BSEB officials. More than 16 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 exams.
Students should keep their login details handy once the BSEB Class 10 result link is activated by the board to avoid any chaos while checking their scores.
BSEB 10th Results 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps that students should follow to download the BSEB 10th results online:
First, go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 active link on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space and tap on submit.
The BSEB Class 10 result will open on your screen.
Check your marks and personal details properly.
Download the result from the website and save a hard copy for future use.
