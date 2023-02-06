UP Board Exams 2023: Admit Card for 10th and 12th To Be Out Soon – Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the Class 10th and 12th admit cards for the board examinations. The admit card can be out anytime soon.

After the release of the admit card, the students can collect the admit cards from their schools themselves. The admit cards will not be available online for the students.

As per the schedule released by the UP Board, the exams for both classes – 10th and 12th – will be conducted from 16 February 2023 onwards. The matriculation and intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Students will have to enter the examination hall 15 minutes before the exam and no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the exam starts. The question papers will be revealed before the static magistrate, internal, and external centre superintendents.