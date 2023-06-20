TS ICET 2023 Result Not Today: Check icet.tsche.ac.in for Latest Results Updates

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) 2023 will not be released on Tuesday, 20 June. Earlier, the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was supposed to release the TS ICET result 2023 on 20 June. But now, it is confirmed that the result will not be announced on Tuesday, so concerned candidates should take note of it. They can check the website – icet.tsche.ac.in – for the latest updates.

As per the latest details, the TS ICET result 2023 and final answer key date will be announced later. The exam-conducting body will release the result notification on the website – icet.tsche.ac.in – for candidates to know the result details. One must keep checking the website for all the latest updates and stay informed. Candidates should download their scorecards on time.