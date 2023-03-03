TS ICET 2023 Notification To Be Out Soon: Know Exam Dates & Application Fee Here

The Kakatiya University, Hyderabad, is expected to release the TS ICET 2023 notification soon for interested candidates. The TS ICET notification for the registration process is likely to be declared soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the website - icet.tsche.ac.in to know the registration dates and other important details regarding the exam. As per the details available online, the TS ICET 2023 registration is expected to start on 6 March. One must wait for the official details.

