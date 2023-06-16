JEE Advanced 2023 Results Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in for Details; How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is getting ready to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results soon for candidates. As per the official notice released recently, the JEE Advanced result is scheduled to be declared on 18 June, for everyone. It is important to note that the result link will be activated on the official website as soon as it is announced. One can download their JEE Advanced results 2023 from the website – jeeadv.ac.in.

All candidates who appeared for the entrance exam according to the dates on the schedule should note that the JEE Advanced 2023 results date is announced. You should be alert on 18 June, to download your JEE Advanced result on time and go through the scores carefully. One must also check the personal details printed on the scorecard properly.