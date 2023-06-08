AP ICET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today on 8 June: Download Scores on Manabadi

AP ICET Result 2023 Releasing Today on 8 June 2023: The Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu is all set to declare the AP ICET result 2023 today on 8 June. Candidates who appeared in the AP ICET Exam this year can download and check the scorecard, rank card, and other important details on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year, the exam was conducted by concerned officials on 24 and 25 May 2023 via CBT mode. The exam was held across different examination centers of the state.