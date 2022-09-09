ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Soon: Check Date and Time; Know How to Download Result

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The result will be out on 11 September at jeeadv.ac.in for the candidates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Education
2 min read
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Soon: Check Date and Time; Know How to Download Result
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced Result 2022 is expected to be released soon for all the candidates. As per the latest official details available, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is likely to declare the JEE Advanced 2022 Result soon on the website. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in once it is declared by the IIT Bombay. They must keep a close eye on the website to know all the latest updates.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced Result 2022 date on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to keep checking jeeadv.ac.in to stay updated with the latest information. According to the official details, the JEE Advanced 2022 Result is scheduled to release on 11 September at 10 am.

Candidates must take note of the result date and time. They can also go through the important dates list on the website. The link is available on the homepage so that it is easier for the candidates to access.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Important Updates

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 was officially conducted on 28 August at different exam centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting for the result date.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has finally decided to declare the result soon for all the candidates on the official website. It is important to note that the provisional answer key for the entrance exam has already been released.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key. The answer key was released on 3 September by IIT Bombay.

The JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be based on the objections raised by the candidates.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: How to Download

Here are the steps to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Result, once it is released officially on the scheduled date and time:

  • Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that reads JEE Advanced 2022 Result on the homepage.

  • Enter your login credentials in the provided space.

  • Your result will display on the screen.

  • Click on the download option.

  • Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

