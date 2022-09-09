JEE Advanced Result 2022 Soon: Check Date and Time; Know How to Download Result

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced Result 2022 is expected to be released soon for all the candidates. As per the latest official details available, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is likely to declare the JEE Advanced 2022 Result soon on the website. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in once it is declared by the IIT Bombay. They must keep a close eye on the website to know all the latest updates.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced Result 2022 date on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to keep checking jeeadv.ac.in to stay updated with the latest information. According to the official details, the JEE Advanced 2022 Result is scheduled to release on 11 September at 10 am.