FAQ: What Candidates Need To Know About NEET UG 2022 Results
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET) – on Wednesday, 7 September. More than 18 lakh students appeared for NEET this year. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination can keep an eye out on the official websites.
Where can students check their results?
Students can check their results on neet.nta.nic.in. Students can also access their results on ntaresults.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
When was it held?
The NEET UG was held on 17 July this year across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
What was the cut-off last year?
The cut-off for 2021 was 720-138 marks. Meanwhile, for the SC, ST, and OBC category, it was 137-108 marks and for the general-PwD category it was 137-122 marks, and for the SC/ST/OBC-PwD category, it was 121-108 marks.
What is the tie-breaking policy introduced this year?
There is a new policy which envisages that if there is a tie between two candidates, the NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in Biology. In case there is still a tie, the student who has higher marks in chemistry will be given preference.
