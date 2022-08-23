JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today: How To Download?

According to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Schedule notice available on the official website (jeeadv.ac.in), the JEE Admit Card will be available for download from Tuesday, 23 August 2022. The direct link for downloading the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam admit card will be activated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay at 10:00 am. Candidates who have applied for the exam can get the admit cards online by using their login credentials like the application number and password created during the application submission.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is conducted for candidates who successfully qualified the JEE Main 2022 exam. Candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced exam will become eligible to get admission into the various IITs of the country.