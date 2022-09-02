JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Released: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Download Result
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: The NTA has declared the results on jeemain.nta.nic.in for the candidates to download.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Paper 2 Results on the website on Thursday, 1 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their respective results from the official website. The website that one should visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates every detail and change on the official website so that the exam candidates can stay informed.
It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result link has been activated on the official website on Thursday afternoon. Candidates should check and download their results soon from jeemain.nta.nic.in. One should keep their JEE Main 2022 Admit Card handy while downloading the result from the aforementioned website. They must check the details mentioned in the result.
Candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting for the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared them on the website for all the candidates.
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: Latest Information
The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result is available online only, for now. Candidates must download and save a hard copy of the result for the counselling process.
The selected candidates will be allowed to appear for admissions in various courses across all the IITs and NITs in the country. They have to go through the counselling process to get selected.
The counselling dates will be announced soon for the selected candidates so they should be alert. They should keep checking the latest updates on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper 2 was officially held on 30 July, as per the date mentioned by the NTA on the exam schedule.
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: How To Download?
Here are the simple steps that all the candidates must follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result online:
Open the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the active link that mentions "Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2" on the website
Enter your login credentials in the provided space correctly
The JEE Main Paper 2 Result will display on your screen
Check your scores carefully and other details mentioned in the result
Download the result from the website and save a copy of the same
Take a print-out of the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result for the counselling process
