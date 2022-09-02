ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Released: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Download Result

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: The NTA has declared the results on jeemain.nta.nic.in for the candidates to download.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Released: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Download Result
i

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Paper 2 Results on the website on Thursday, 1 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their respective results from the official website. The website that one should visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates every detail and change on the official website so that the exam candidates can stay informed.

It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result link has been activated on the official website on Thursday afternoon. Candidates should check and download their results soon from jeemain.nta.nic.in. One should keep their JEE Main 2022 Admit Card handy while downloading the result from the aforementioned website. They must check the details mentioned in the result.

Also Read

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting for the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared them on the website for all the candidates.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: Latest Information

The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result is available online only, for now. Candidates must download and save a hard copy of the result for the counselling process.

The selected candidates will be allowed to appear for admissions in various courses across all the IITs and NITs in the country. They have to go through the counselling process to get selected.

The counselling dates will be announced soon for the selected candidates so they should be alert. They should keep checking the latest updates on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read

NTA NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Check? Know the Result Date Here

NTA NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Check? Know the Result Date Here
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper 2 was officially held on 30 July, as per the date mentioned by the NTA on the exam schedule.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: How To Download?

Here are the simple steps that all the candidates must follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result online:

  • Open the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the active link that mentions "Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2" on the website

  • Enter your login credentials in the provided space correctly

  • The JEE Main Paper 2 Result will display on your screen

  • Check your scores carefully and other details mentioned in the result

  • Download the result from the website and save a copy of the same

  • Take a print-out of the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result for the counselling process

Also Read

CUET (UG) 2022: First Edition of Exam Concluded With 60% Attendance

CUET (UG) 2022: First Edition of Exam Concluded With 60% Attendance

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×