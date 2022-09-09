MHT CET 2022: Important Notice Regarding Objections of Answer Key; Details Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai is expected to release the MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2022 result anytime soon. Before the result is declared. the concerned authorities have issued an important notification regarding the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. The notification has all the details about the objections that were raised by candidates in response to the provisional answer key. Candidates must go through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org to know the exact information given in the recent MHT CET 2022 notice.

Let us know about the information given in the notice regarding the objections to MHT CET answer key.