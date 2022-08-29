JMI Admission 2022 Started for CUET, JEE Based UG Programmes; Details Here
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admissions 2022: Here are the important details.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for its undergraduate (UG) programmes.
Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jmicoe.in. The last date to apply for the JMI UG programmes is today, 29 August 2022.
According to the official notification released on the website, “The online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations website, jmicoe.in, shall remain open from August 27 to 29 for registration of admission to undergraduate admissions of JEE/NATA, and the programmes of the JMI whose test is being conducted by CUET”.
Students taking the CUET will be eligible for admission into 10 different UG courses at JMI including BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA( Hons) Economics, BSc (Hons) Physics, and BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies.
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: How To Apply and Fill the Application Form
Follow the below steps to apply for the JMI UG courses 2022 for NATA, CUET, and JEE.
Go to the official website of JMI – jmicoe.in.
On the homepage, search for the admission link.
Click on the link and a registration page will show up on your screen.
Register yourself and fill in the details.
Note down the login credentials.
Now go to the login page and enter the login details.
Submit all the details.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
Download, save, and take a printout the application form for future use.
