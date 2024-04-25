JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result Declared: How To Download JEE Main Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the much-awaited results for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam. One can download the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. It is important to note that the results are declared for both Paper I and Paper II. Concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally download the JEE Main Session 2 result from the website and check the details mentioned on it.

The National Testing Agency released the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 final answer key on 21 April. Now the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result link is activated on the website. You can take a look at the latest updates and announcements on jeemain.nta.ac.in. One should check the scores mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it.