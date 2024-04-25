JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result Declared: How To Download JEE Main Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the much-awaited results for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam. One can download the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. It is important to note that the results are declared for both Paper I and Paper II. Concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally download the JEE Main Session 2 result from the website and check the details mentioned on it.
The National Testing Agency released the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 final answer key on 21 April. Now the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result link is activated on the website. You can take a look at the latest updates and announcements on jeemain.nta.ac.in. One should check the scores mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it.
You will not be allowed to download the JEE Main Session 2 result without entering the login credentials. Keep your credentials ready before checking the scores and other details on the website.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam was formally conducted on 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12 April. The exam was conducted in 319 cities nationwide, including 22 cities outside India.
One should note that the provisional answer key was declared on 12 April, and the objection window was closed on 14 April. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result has been released after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates.
It is important to note that JEE Main is a pivotal gateway for admission to engineering colleges in India. It is also a qualifying examination for JEE Advanced.
All the latest details about the JEE Main Session 2 result are stated on the website for concerned candidates. You must check the announcements and download the results on time.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result online:
Go to the official website of the exam - jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Browse through the result section and click on the link "JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result" on the homepage.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and other details in the given space.
The JEE Main Session 2 result will appear on your screen.
Check the scores and tap on the download option.
Save a copy of the result for your reference.
