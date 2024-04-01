JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card Released; Download From jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 for all registered candidates. One should note that the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card is released for exams on 4, 5, and 6 April. Candidates who will sit for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download the admit cards from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. One must check the latest announcements on the site.
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy whenever they want to download the JEE Main Session 2 hall tickets. You cannot access them without entering the application number, date of birth, and other details.
JEE Main 2024 Admit Card: Session 2 Exam Details
As per the latest details, students have to carry their JEE Main 2024 admit card for Session 2 exams on the scheduled dates. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the entrance exam without the admit card.
The JEE Main Session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 1 April to 15 April. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The JEE Main 2024 admit card for the exams on 4, 5, and 6 April, are released for now.
The admit cards for the other exam days will be declared three days before the exam. Candidates must keep a close eye on the official website to download the hall tickets on time.
Candidates must carry the admit card, a photo ID, and other personal documents on the exam days. You can find the detailed list in the instructions section of the hall ticket.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card online:
Go to the official website of the JEE Main exam - jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Find and click on the JEE Main Session 2 admit card link.
Enter your application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.
The JEE Main admit card will appear on your screen.
Download it and save a hard copy for the exam days.
