KCET Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Check KCET Exam Dates & Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets or admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, KCET 2024. Candidates who registered for the examination can download the KCET Admit Card 2024 from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They were eagerly waiting for the KCET admit cards to be released by the authority. One must go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the website to see if there are any mistakes.

Candidates cannot appear for the exam without the KCET Admit Card 2024. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, etc. You can download it from the website - kea.kar.nic.in and check the personal details.