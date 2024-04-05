KCET Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Check KCET Exam Dates & Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets or admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, KCET 2024. Candidates who registered for the examination can download the KCET Admit Card 2024 from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They were eagerly waiting for the KCET admit cards to be released by the authority. One must go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the website to see if there are any mistakes.
Candidates cannot appear for the exam without the KCET Admit Card 2024. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, etc. You can download it from the website - kea.kar.nic.in and check the personal details.
To download the KCET admit card, candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, and login credentials. You will not be allowed to check the hall ticket without the credentials so keep them ready.
KCET 2024 Exam: Important Dates and Details
According to the latest official details, the KCET Admit Card 2024 can be downloaded from two websites - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. You can visit either of the websites and enter the login details to view the hall ticket.
The KCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 April, for all registered candidates. The Kannada Language Test will be conducted on 20 April, for everyone.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their respective admit card. Make sure to download the hall ticket before the exam dates to avoid confusion later on.
Candidates can contact the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officials in case of any queries. Inform them about any problem with your KCET admit card before the exam starts.
KCET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the KCET Admit Card 2024 online:
Go to the website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Click on the active link that states "KCET Admit Card 2024" on the page.
Key in your credentials to view the hall ticket.
The KCET admit card will open on a new page.
Review the details printed on it carefully.
Download the admit card and carry a hard copy on the exam day.
