CUET PG 2024: Exam City Slip To be Released Today by NTA; Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG 2024 exam city information slip today on Monday, 4 March 2024 on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Once released, candidates can download it using their personal login details like application number and date of birth. According to the CUET PG Exam Schedule 2024, the CUET PG Admit Card will be issued by the concerned officials on 7 March, and the examination will be held from 11 to 28 March via CBT (computer based test) mode.

According to an official notification released by NTA, "National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India."