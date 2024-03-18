JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Intimation Slip To Release Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 will be released three days before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination. JEE Main Session 2 examination 2024 will be held between 4 April to 15 April, 2024. NTA will issue the JEE Main Exam City Slip even before releasing the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card. Candidates can access the NTA JEE Main Advance Intimation City Slip by entering their application number, date of birth, and captcha code.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip Release Date And Time
The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip is likely to be released by 21 March. However, the date mentioned is tentative. Neither NTA officials nor the UGC Chairman has made any announcement regarding the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip.
The Joint Entrance Examination(Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
How To Download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slip?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/
Candidates will get a link at the homepage that reads "Download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Advance Intimation City Slip."
Candidates need to enter the login details such as JEE Main application number, date of birth, and captcha code.
The NTA JEE Main Session 2 intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates need to download and take a printout of it for future reference.
