MP Board Result 2024 Declared: Steps To Download MPBSE 10th, 12th Scorecard

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the MP Board Result 2024 on the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams can download their results by using their personal login details like application number, roll number, and more.

Anushka Aggarwal from Mandala has grabbed the top position in the class 10 exam. She has secured full marks in Science and Mathematics. A total of A total of 477075 candidates have successfully passed the matric examination this year. MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from 5 February to 28 February 2024, while the Class 12 board examination was held from 6 February to 5 March 2024. This year, approximately 16 lakh candidates have registered for 10th and 12th class examination.