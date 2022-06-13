ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Today, Check the Official Website for Details

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1: Here's how you can download the hall tickets online.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Today, Check the Official Website for Details
i

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card today, Monday, 13 June 2022, on the officila website. Once the admit cards are officially out, the direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be activated on the official website for all the candidates. Those who have registered for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams must download the hall tickets from the site.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) that candidates should know.

Also Read

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected This Week: Check Website, Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected This Week: Check Website, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates are requested to keep the Application Number and Date of Birth details handy once they download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Details

Even though the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced anything officially on the admit card release date and time, as per the latest details, the JEE Main 2022 hall tickets are expected today, Monday, 13 June 2022.

The NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is a very important document that every candidate should possess as it contains important details such as exam date, time, venue, name, roll number, etc.

As per the schedule announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted from 20 June 2022 to 29 June 2022.

Also Read

NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to Release on the Official Website, Check Latest Details

NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to Release on the Official Website, Check Latest Details

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: How To Download

Let's take a look at a few easy steps that the candidates need to follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 once released:

  • Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 link on the homepage.

  • Enter the required login details such as Application Number, Date of birth, Password, etc.

  • Once you tap on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen of your device.

  • Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card from the website and take a printout.

Also Read

RBSE 10th Results 2022 Time: Check Direct Link for BSER Rajasthan Board Result

RBSE 10th Results 2022 Time: Check Direct Link for BSER Rajasthan Board Result

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×