KCET 2022 Registration Resumed: Check Last Date To Fill UGCET Application Form

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 registration window was reopened by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday, 11 June 2022. The application window has been reopened because many students have still not completed and submitted their application forms.

"There are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trial (Re 1) application," reads the official notice released by the KEA.