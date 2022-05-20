NTA UGC NET 2022: Last Date to Apply, Exam Date and How to Register
UGC NET 2022: The last date to register for the exam is 20 May 2022, apply on the official website.
The University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 application form filling process is going on for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship.
It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the NTA UGC NET 2022 is today, Friday, 20 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply are requested to complete the registration process within the deadline if they want to sit for the exam. The registrations are taking place online.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to register for the NTA UGC NET 2022 is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can apply till 5 pm on the official website. The website contains all the latest details and updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registrations will take place online.
It is also important to note that the candidates have a little extra time to pay the application fees. They can pay the NTA UGC NET 2022 application fees till 11:50 p.m. today, on Friday, 20 May 2022.
All the candidates registering for the exam need to pay the application fees online before the mentioned deadline. The ones who are unable to complete the application process on time will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Candidates registering for the exam should also note that the UGC NET exam date has not been officially announced yet. It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will inform about the exam date soon.
UGC NET 2022: How to Register
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to register for the NTA UGC NET 2022:
Go to the official website of the University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads Registration for UGC NET -2022 available on the homepage.
Click on New Registration or provide your login details to register online for the exam.
Fill out the application form correctly and upload scanned copies of the required documents.
Pay the application fees online.
Submit the form and download it from the website.
You can also take a printout of the registration form.
For more details, check the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Complete the application process today (20 May 2022) as it is the last date.
