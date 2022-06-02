JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins: Exam Date, Application Form Details
Last date to apply for JEE Mains session 2 is 30 June 2022 (up to 09 pm).
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 2 registrations have been commenced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from Wednesday, 01 June 2022. Exams for session 2 of JEE are scheduled to be held in the month of July 2022.
Last date to apply for JEE Mains session 2 is 30 June 2022 (up to 09 pm).
As per NTA's website, JEE Mains exam will be conducted in two session in academic year 2022-23, to provide two opportunities to the aspiring candidates.
However, all candidates must note that they need not appear in both sessions of JEE Mains 2022. However, if a candidate appears in more than one session, then their best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of merit list/ranking, the website added.
JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates
JEE Main 2022 session 1 papers will be conducted from 20 to 29 June 2022, which will be followed by session 2 exams from 21 to 30 July 2022.
How To Apply for JEE Main Session 2022 Exams?
Candidates who have filled the application form for JEE Main session 1, and also want to apply for session 2, can login using their application number and password as provided in session 1.
After signing in, they are required to choose the paper they want to appear for, medium of examination, exam centre choice for session 2, and pay the exam fee.
However, candidates who did not apply for session 1 are required to start with fresh registration. Follow the steps mentioned below:
Go to the official website of JEE Mains: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on ' Session 2 Registration for JEE(Main) 2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration'.
Key personal information and register yourself
Enter your application number and password
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form and pay the examination fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about JEE Main 2022 and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.