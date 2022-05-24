JEE Main 2022: Exam Dates, Application Dates, Admit Card, Check the Website
JEE Main 2022: June and July session exam dates, JEE Main June session to begin on 20 June 2022.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in June and July 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination should take note that the JEE Main 2022 April-May sessions were postponed to June and July 2022 keeping in mind the board examinations.
It is important for everybody to know the JEE Main 2022 schedule before the exam commences. All the latest details and updates are available on the official website for the candidates to check.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the JEE Main 2022 schedule is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should stay updated with all the latest details to avoid any problems later on. They should keep a track of all the changes and know the exam dates. The website has every detail so candidates can access the information easily.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2022 exam city and admit cards for the June 2022 session very soon. Candidates appearing for the exam should know when NTA will release the admit card.
JEE Main 2022 June and July Session: Important Dates
Once the National Testing Agency releases the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card officially, it will be available for download on the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download and take a printout of the hall tickets.
The NTA is expected to make an official announcement about the city of examination by the last week of May 2022. The exact date has not been announced yet so the students need to check the website constantly.
The JEE Main 2022 admit card is most likely to be available for download on the official website during the first week of June 2022. Candidates will receive a notification of the admit card release date.
The exam dates are 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. Candidates are requested to remember the JEE Main 2022 June session exam dates properly to avoid problems later.
The JEE Main 2022 June session result is expected to be released before 15 July 2022 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2022 July session registrations will begin in the first week of July. The exams are scheduled to be held from 21 July 2022 to 30 July 2022. For all the other details, students should check the official website.
