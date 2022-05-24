JEE Main 2022: Exam Dates, Application Dates, Admit Card, Check the Website

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in June and July 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination should take note that the JEE Main 2022 April-May sessions were postponed to June and July 2022 keeping in mind the board examinations.

It is important for everybody to know the JEE Main 2022 schedule before the exam commences. All the latest details and updates are available on the official website for the candidates to check.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the JEE Main 2022 schedule is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should stay updated with all the latest details to avoid any problems later on. They should keep a track of all the changes and know the exam dates. The website has every detail so candidates can access the information easily.