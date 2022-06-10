ADVERTISEMENT

COMEDK UGET 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Steps to Download

Follow the steps give here to download the COMEDK UGET 2022 admit cards

The COMEDK admit cards have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka for the undergraduate entrance test.

Candidates who are appearing for COMEDK UGET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website – comedk.org.

The admit cards for UGET 2022 were released on 9 June 2022. Candidates will be be able download their COMEDK Admit Card till 18 June 2022. The admit cards are available on the official portal for candidates.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 exam will be held on 19 June and the candidates won't be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall tickets.

COMEDK 2022 Admit Card – How to Download

  1. Visit the official website for COMEDK – comedk.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab

  3. Enter the application number and password to login.

  4. On your dashboard, click on the link ‘Download COMEDK Admit Card’

  5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future references.

COMEDK UGET is a state-level exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate engineering courses in various 190 colleges in the state of Karnataka. Students will get admissions on the basis of their performance in the COMEDK UGET 2022.

