COMEDK UGET 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Steps to Download

The COMEDK admit cards have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka for the undergraduate entrance test.

Candidates who are appearing for COMEDK UGET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website – comedk.org.

The admit cards for UGET 2022 were released on 9 June 2022. Candidates will be be able download their COMEDK Admit Card till 18 June 2022. The admit cards are available on the official portal for candidates.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 exam will be held on 19 June and the candidates won't be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall tickets.