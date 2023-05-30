CSIR UGC NET 2023 City Intimation Slip Declared: How To Download; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2022 – June 2023 intimation slip recently. It is important to note that the CSIR UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip is declared for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship on Monday, 29 May. Interested candidates can download the CSIR-UGC NET exam city slip from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in. All candidates should stay updated with the latest details about the exam city intimation slip.

