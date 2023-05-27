Assam HS Result 2023 Date: Download AHSEC Class 12 Results on ahsec.assam.gov.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is anticipated to declare the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Assam Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details from the website, once the result is officially released.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, "Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC said that the Assam HS Results 2023 will not be released this week. It is expected to be in first week of June, 2023."