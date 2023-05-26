CMAT Result 2023: NTA CMAT Results To Be Declared Soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Result 2023 Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result 2023 today on Friday, 26 May 2023.

Candidates who took part in the CMAT Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like security pin, date of birth, application number, and more.

This year, more than 50,000 students took part in the CMAT MBA Entrance Test 2023 that was held across different states of the country.