CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip for Phase 3 Out: Download From cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for Phase 3 recently. Interested candidates who want to download their CUET UG exam city slip must go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. They are requested to download the exam city slip online and go through the latest announcements available on the website. The exam-conducting body announces important details on the website for interested candidates to stay updated. One should know the announcements.
It is important to note that the CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for Phase 3 is out and one should download it soon. The exam city slip is available only on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are requested to download the exam city slip before the CUET UG begins on the scheduled dates. Everyone should be alert.
Students who have successfully completed the registration process and are ready to appear for the CUET UG phase 3 exam are requested to stay informed. They should check the official website regularly for all the latest notifications from the exam-conducting body, NTA.
CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exams: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the CUET UG 2023 phase 3 examinations are set to be conducted from 29 May to 2 June. The exam city slip is released for the mentioned dates.
Concerned candidates preparing to appear for the exam should download the CUET UG phase 3 exam city slips as soon as possible. They are requested to keep their login details handy while downloading the exam slip.
After downloading the exam city slip, one should go through the details mentioned on it carefully.
Candidates must go through the important dates and information before appearing for the entrance exam according to the schedule.
CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip for Phase 3: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for Phase 3, online:
Go to the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the highlighted link that states CUET UG 2023 exam city slip - Phase 3 on the home page.
Enter your login credentials in the provided space and tap on submit, after verifying the details.
The CUET UG exam city slip will display on your screen.
Download the exam city slip from the website and check the details mentioned on it.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)