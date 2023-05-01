NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Declared: Details Here; NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip for interested candidates on the website. One must download the exam city slip soon from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it. As per the official details, the NEET UG exam city slip 2023 is available on neet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is also likely to be declared this week.
Once the NEET UG 2023 admit card is declared, candidates will be notified via the website - neet.nta.nic.in. Currently, all concerned candidates are requested to download the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip soon from the website and keep a close eye on it for the admit card announcements. All details will be announced on the above-mentioned website for students.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the NEET UG exam city slip download link on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. One should note that all the latest announcements are available on the official site only.
NEET UG 2023: Important Updates
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam is set to be held on 7 May, for all candidates who registered for it on time.
The NEET UG admit card 2023 will be released before the exam date so that candidates can download it and check the details. The admit card is likely to be declared three or four days before the exam.
Now, candidates are advised to check the details on the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip carefully.
Important details such as exam centre, city, date and time of the exam are printed on the exam city slip for the convenience of the students.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam without their respective hall tickets so they should be alert and keep track of the announcements.
NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip online:
Visit the site - neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the NEET UG exam city slip 2023 link on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided box and click on submit.
The exam city slip will open on your device.
Check the details and download the slip from the site.
Take a printout of it for future reference.
