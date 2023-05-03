NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to Be Declared Soon: Know Exam Date; Check Updates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 admit card very soon for interested candidates. Concerned students who have registered for the entrance examination must keep a close eye on the official website to know when the admit cards will be released. It is important to note that the NEET UG admit cards 2023 will be available on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, once declared. Students preparing to appear for the exam should stay informed.

