Revealing Delhi Gang-Rape Survivor's Identity: What Law Says & Precedents Show

However, as these organisations have not been designated by the central and state governments over the last four decades, the multiple public stances taken by the family including in presence of the police, should satisfy the legal requirements.

Another issue that has been highlighted in high-profile cases is the care that must be taken with FIRs and judgments.

The police and the courts have to take note of the identity of the victim, but FIRs and judgments made available to the public have to be redacted to protect their identity – not just in terms of their name but any other identifying factors as well.