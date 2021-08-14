Disclosing the Identity of Rape Victims & Survivors: What Does Indian Law Say?

There are several legal provisions that require protection of the identity of survivors and victims of crimes – some specifically for children, and others for certain crimes against women.

As mentioned by Twitter in the hearing in the Delhi High Court, the ones dealing with identities of child victims are Section 23 of the POCSO Act, and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act prohibits the disclosure of the identity of a child victim of sexual offences "including his name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may lead to disclosure of identity of the child."

Violation of this prohibition is a criminal offence, punishable with six months to one year in jail as well as a fine.

Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act prohibits the disclosure of the "name, address or school or any other particular," which can be used to identify a child who is a victim of any crime, or even a child who is accused of committing a crime, as well as children who are witnesses to a crime.

Violating this prohibition is also a criminal offence, punishable with up to six months' imprisonment, and/or a fine.

Both these prohibitions seek to prevent the disclosure of any information which would reveal the identity of a child victim, which includes photos or details about their parents.